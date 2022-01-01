Johnny Depp is not returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Johnny Depp will not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, despite his name reportedly seen on a call sheet for a new movie in the film series.



During his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Depp declared that he wouldn't work with Disney on another Pirates movie because he felt betrayed by the studio over the way they responded to his legal problems.



However, rumours began to circulate he would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after The Sun published a report on Wednesday.



This report was swiftly debunked by sources speaking to DailyMail.com and the New York Post. The sources insisted the information was false.



Depp, 59, last portrayed the swashbuckling character in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, before producers decided to go in a different direction with the film franchise.



A source told The Sun a sixth instalment in the franchise was in the works with the working title A Day At The Sea.



According to the source, Johnny was "set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK".



The source continued: "A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know. Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project."



While Depp will not be doing another Pirates of the Caribbean film, it was recently announced he would be directing his first film in 25 years. The father-of-two will direct Modigliani, a biopic about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.