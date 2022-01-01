Robin Wright finalises divorce

Robin Wright has finalised her divorce from Clément Giraudet.

The actress secretly wed the Saint Laurent executive in France back in August 2018.

However, Robin filed for divorce in September, citing "irreconcilable differences".

And according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Robin and Clément recently settled the split. As per the couple's "postnuptial agreement", it was agreed that neither would apply for spousal support.

In addition, Robin will get to keep her property, vehicle, and trademarks as well as "awards" - seemingly a reference to the Golden Globe she won for House of Cards in 2014.

Robin has not yet publicly commented on the breakup.

Previously, the star was married to Dane Witherspoon between 1986 and 1988, and Sean Penn from 1996 until their divorce was finalised in 2010.

Robin and Sean are parents to Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 29.