Kim Kardashian begged Kanye West to keep his Grammy Awards

Kim Kardashian pleaded with Kanye West to keep his Grammy Awards so their children could have them.



During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed that she reached out to her ex-husband at the height of their breakup to ask him not to give away his awards.



"Even when he was at the height of not speaking with me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, 'I know you won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault,'" she recounted. "And he goes, 'O.K.' Because the kids want them, you know? And I want to put them all together."



Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.



They are yet to finalise the split and are reportedly still working on a child custody agreement. The rapper was due to sit down for a deposition in the divorce case last week but he did not appear, reports TMZ.



Elsewhere, Kim shared that the jacket her daughter North West wore to Paris Fashion Week in July was actually purchased online.



While Kanye first sported the item in 2008, and later gave it away, the SKIMS founder managed to find it on the Internet and purchased it for the nine-year-old.



"It's going to be a huge fashion moment," she smiled. "Kanye tends not to care about his stuff and gives it all away and it ended up on the Internet and I got it last week. Kanye knows that I'm so protective of his stuff for the kids."