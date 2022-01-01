Kris Jenner wanted Khloé Kardashian to name baby son 'Rob Kardashian'

Kris Jenner has suggested Khloé Kardashian name her new baby son "Rob Kardashian".

The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, basketballer Tristan Thompson, welcomed a son via surrogate in July.

Khloé has not yet announced the name of the tot, but during the latest episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, Kris floated the idea of calling him Rob.

After Kim Kardashian told Khloé that the baby was "actually Rob's twin" - referencing their young brother Rob Kardashian - the momager brought up the idea of naming him Rob Kardashian Thompson.

"Just call him Rob Kardashian," she continued.

Khloé's father Robert Kardashian died at the age of 59 in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is also yet to share the name of her son with Travis Scott.

When the couple welcomed the little boy in February, they named him Wolf Webster, but after some consideration, they announced that they no longer called him by the moniker.

"I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season three," she added in a confessional.