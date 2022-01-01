NeNe Leakes 'so happy' for son Brentt two months after stroke

NeNe Leakes shared a health update about her son Brentt two months after his stroke.



The former Real Housewives of Atlanta’s son Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke in September this year at the age of 23.



Brentt’s mother NeNe shared an update on his health on Wednesday via her Instagram Story, with a video of the 23-year-old walking in the hallway of a hospital. In the video, NeNe and hospital nurses can be heard cheering Brentt’s steps.



“I’m so happy for you,” NeNe posted. “This is so good.”



Later, the television personality added in text, “To God be the Glory.”



NeNe also revealed Brentt was being discharged from hospital, commenting on the club owner “walking out” after being admitted two months ago.



“Home just in time for the holidays,” she wrote. “Nurses are the best.”



In another video, NeNe shared a glimpse of the recovery process. The second video showed Brentt “learning to walk again” on a treadmill with a contraption that helped hold him upright.



Yet another video showed Brentt strapped to another device while walking backwards and throwing a basketball, for his hand-eye coordination.



It is unclear whether the Leakes family has learned the cause of Brentt’s stroke. In October, NeNe revealed on Instagram doctors “are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause”.