Elon Musk announces 'amnesty' for suspended Twitter accounts

Elon Musk announced suspended Twitter accounts would be granted an “amnesty”.



The Twitter CEO granted an “amnesty” on Thursday to accounts on the platform that had previously been suspended, after a poll asking users to vote “Yes” or “No” to whether accounts that had not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be reinstated.



According to MailOnline, "there were 3,162,112 votes cast during the 24-hour poll".



72% of voters said “Yes.”



Following the poll’s result, Elon tweeted, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” referencing a Latin phrase meaning, “the voice of the people, the voice of God”.



After announcing the “amnesty”, the billionaire responded to an Associated Press report which included concerns surrounding an increase in harassment, hate speech, and misinformation on Twitter due to the reinstated accounts.



“AP is such an expert in misinformation. Twitter couldn’t hope to compete!” Elon replied.



Musk's announcement came just days after he reinstated Donald Trump's account, as well as those of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate - whose extreme misogynistic views resulted in a Twitter ban in 2017 - and US rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, who was sanctioned last month for posting antisemitic comments.