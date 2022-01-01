Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson join inmates for Thanksgiving celebration

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently shared a "Friendsgiving" meal with inmates at a juvenile detention centre in California.

Kardashian, 42, who is an outspoken supporter of wrongfully convicted inmates, shared a glimpse of their "Friendsgiving" and some of the conversations they had during the celebration.

Kim posted photos on Instagram on Thursday of the table, along with herself, her sister Khloé's ex-boyfriend Tristan, and their dinner guests huddled together.

"This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," Kardashian captioned the post.

"This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

Kardashian elaborated on the men they met with and how they're making a difference even while serving time in prison.

She added, "Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. I can’t wait to see them all come true."

Kardashian has been involved in the acquittal and commuted sentences of several American inmates.

Her first legal victory was in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a mother sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent crime. After speaking with Kardashian about her story, former U.S. President Donald Trump offered Johnson clemency in 2018.