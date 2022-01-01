Kourtney Kardashian gushes over her and Travis Barker's 'beautiful' blended family

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her and Travis Barker's blended family.

During the season finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the reality television star spoke about creating a blended family with her husband Travis.

In one scene, the family eats dinner at their table together - except for Kourtney's twelve-year-old son Mason, who she notes "had friends over and wouldn't come to dinner".

Kourtney said in a confessional: "Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for."

She continued, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier... You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

In another confessional clip, Kourtney gushed over how "passionate" Travis is about their family, calling the drummer "a really amazing father".

She added, "I love that because we've all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other. It just feels so good to continue to have the best time together... I just think it's about two families joining together in this true love fairy tale."

Travis and Kourtney's blended family consists of Kourtney's children - Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, seven - from her relationship with Scott Disick, and Travis's children - Alabama, 16, and Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 - from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.