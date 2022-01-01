Matthew McConaughey and his family eat Thanksgiving dinner around midnight

Matthew McConaughey has revealed he and his family traditionally eat their Thanksgiving dinner around 11pm or midnight.

The Magic Mike actor revealed his family's Thanksgiving tradition in an Instagram video titled "turkey talk" on Thursday, in which he shared that they "don't eat early".

"We can say dinner's at 7 o'clock but really the meat will be ready at about 11," he added.

McConaughey went on to explain that his older brother Rooster is to blame because he prefers to cook the meat very slowly in a smoker so he can hang out in their backyard for hours.

"It gives him something to do with his cigar and his beer, sit outside in the backyard, and just kind of look at that smoker and not really do anything with it, he's not a chef... He's just biding time so he can sit around and keep chitchatting with everybody," he shared.

"That's what Thanksgiving is at our house. Thanksgiving dinner, eleven or midnight," he concluded.

His How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold co-star, Kate Hudson, simply responded to the video by posting a crying with laughter emoji.

McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves share three children - sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, nine, and daughter Vida, 12.