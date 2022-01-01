Kate Hudson admits Matthew McConaughey kissing scene in Fool's Gold was 'not fun to shoot'

Kate Hudson has admitted her kissing scene with Matthew McConaughey in Fool's Gold was "not that fun to shoot".

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Almost Famous actress explained why she didn't enjoy locking lips with the Oscar-winning actor in the 2008 romantic comedy.

"That was definitely not that fun to shoot," she said of the kissing scene. "Ocean, swimming and kissing is not always pleasant. Things happen in the ocean, like yuckiness… we're like treading water trying to stay above water. Matthew and I have had very romantic kisses and then we've had very non-romantic kisses."

Kate and Matthew also starred in the 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and she shared that they'd both be interested in a sequel.

"We both have the same feeling about it; if for some reason a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it," Kate stated. "I love working with Matthew. I don't know… I'm sure it would start with marital conflict. Or maybe… I have no idea. How To Lose A Husband in 20 Years…?"

The actress, who is promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, added that she loves how authentic Matthew is and how they push each other's buttons.

"We work hard, play hard. To me, Matthew's such an original and so authentically who you think he is, is who he is," she praised.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs in the U.K. on Saturday.