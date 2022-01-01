Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin

Ben Platt is engaged to his boyfriend Noah Galvin.

The Pitch Perfect star announced on Instagram on Friday that he proposed to Noah during a visit to Laser Wolf restaurant in Brooklyn, New York and the Booksmart star accepted.

"He agreed to hang out forever (love heart)," Ben wrote beside photos from the proposal and a close-up of the ring. Noah posted similar images on his page and added, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

Ben's close friend Beanie Feldstein expressed her joy at the engagement news in the comments, writing, "I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING (sic)."

They also received congratulatory messages from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Brosnahan, Lucy Boynton and Ariana DeBose.

When Ben, 29, stepped down from the titular role in Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, Noah, 28, replaced him. They were friends for five years before they began dating in 2020.

Noah confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast in May 2020, and Ben later explained how their romance developed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Ben said.