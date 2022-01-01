Greta Gerwig feared Barbie would be a 'career-ender'

Greta Gerwig was worried that the Barbie movie could end her career.



The 'Little Women' filmmaker was keen to work with Margot Robbie, who had secured rights to the story, but Greta admitted she feared the movie was a terrible mistake.



Speaking to Dua Lipa on the 'At Your Service' podcast, Greta, 39, said: "It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie.'



"It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’ — then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.'”



Greta first joined the project to work on the script with Noah Baumbach before taking on directorial duties.



And Margot, 32, has insisted that movie will surprise people.



She previously said: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'"