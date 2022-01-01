Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to cameo on The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge has invited Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to make a cameo on The White Lotus.

During a recent interview, the royal revealed that she and her husband Prince Harry were fans of the HBO comedy-drama.

And while promoting season two of the hit show, Jennifer claimed former Suits actress Meghan was welcome to the set anytime.

"Yes, absolutely! Yes, come on down!" she told Extra.

Meanwhile, her castmate Theo James claimed that he didn't think Meghan and Harry would hold up too well on vacation at a White Lotus resort chain.

"I think there would be some dark secrets revealed," he smiled to Entertainment Tonight.

Season one of The White Lotus was set in Hawaii and the second in Sicily.

And Jennifer has some idea of where she would like to see the upcoming third series shot.

"I think Asia would be incredible. I think I want to go somewhere where it's 10:1. Like 10 men to every one woman. Where is that?" the Legally Blonde star smiled.