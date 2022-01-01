Haunted Mansion actors given crystal balls to get into paranormal mindset

Every actor in the new ‘Haunted Mansion’ was given a crystal ball to “tune into paranormal thinking.”

The live-action Disney remake’s director Justin Simien has revealed he did everything to ensure the psychics and paranormal experts come across as “authentic” as possible.

He told Empire magazine he gave them the fortune-telling sphere to “bring clarity, amplify energy … just tune into paranormal thinking, so it felt authentic on screen.”

The starry cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito.

The movie will focus on a mother and her son as they stumble on a mansion with a mysterious past.

They then find themselves meeting a whole host of eclectic characters.

The movie will be the second adaptation of the Disney ride after 2003's 'Haunted Mansion' starring Eddie Murphy, Nathaniel Parker and Jennifer Tilly. Katie Dippold is in charge of the script.

'Aladdin' co-producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are on board via their Rideback company.

Production got underway in Atlanta and New Orleans last year, and the latter city hints at the original attraction which is set in New Orleans Square.

While Jamie's character of Madame Leota, a clairvoyant Romani spirit, requires her to look into a crystal ball, the 'Freaky Friday' star recently revealed she avoids looking in the mirror.

The movie star checks her reflection when she's carrying out tasks that require her to do so, but she doesn't spend a lot of time scrutinising her appearance because she doesn't want to be critical of herself.

She said earlier this year: “When I brush my teeth, of course, I look in the mirror. When I pluck my eyebrows, of course, I look in a mirror. But when I get out of a shower, I just don’t stare at my now 63-year-old body in the mirror,

“I’m not denying what I look like, of course I’ve seen what I look like. I am trying to live in acceptance. If I look in the mirror, it’s harder for me to be in acceptance. I’m more critical. Whereas, if I just don’t look, I’m not so worried about it.”