Nicole Kidman bids $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat

Nicole Kidman wowed the crowd when she bid $100,000 (£82,000) on Hugh Jackman's hat after a performance of The Music Man over the weekend.

Following the Broadway show on Saturday night, the Oscar-winning actress offered the massive sum for the item during a charity auction organised to benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

Taking to the stage to collect the hat, Nicole commented, "I love Broadway, I love what they do - Broadway Cares. I also want to say, the show is extraordinary."

Later, Hugh took to Instagram to thank his longtime friend for her support.

"The generosity and love emanating from @nicolekidman leaves me speechless. Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!" he captioned a clip of the moment.

And in a statement, a representative for Broadway Cares confirmed Nicole's generous donation.

"Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever," they stated to People.

Hugh has played Harold Hill in the revival of The Music Man since late 2021. The production is set to close on 15 January 2023.