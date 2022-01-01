Dwayne Johnson fought to have Henry Cavill's Superman in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson had to fight for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman for 'Black Adam' as Warner Bros. “inexplicably and inexcusably” didn't want him back.

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor stars in the titular role in the blockbuster DC movie, and Dwayne has revealed he was determined to get Henry, 39, back in his suit.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said: “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill.”

The 'Jungle Cruise' star was insistent that the flick could not happen without "the most powerful force of all time".

Dwayne went on: “This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer.

“There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Dwayne said no other Superman would do.

He insisted: "You have to have Superman in the mix. So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but the greatest Superman of all time."

He concluded that with Henry's Superman in tow, they can “now build out the DC Universe, properly, strategically and smartly.”