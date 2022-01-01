Kim Kardashian 'shaken' by Balenciaga's 'disturbing' advertising campaign

Kim Kardashian has spoken out against Balenciaga's since-deleted advertising campaign.



In a Sunday Twitter post, the SKIMS founder weighed in on a controversial advertising campaign Balenciaga posted through their social channels. The images featured young girls posing with bears in bondage gear and papers that seemed to replicate court documents pertaining to child pornography.



"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kim tweeted, responding to criticism from users about her previous silence. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period."



She continued, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."



Kardashian added, "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with - (and) the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."



Kim has previously promoted Balenciaga, having walked in their Paris show in July.