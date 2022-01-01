Antonio Banderas 'would pass the torch' of Zorro role to Tom Holland

Antonio Banderas has nominated Tom Holland as a candidate for the next Zorro.



Banderas, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's The Mask of Zorro and its sequel The Legend of Zorro in 2005, revealed his Uncharted co-star Holland would be a perfect fit for the role of Zorro.



While speaking to ComicBook.com for an interview published on Saturday, Banderas was asked whether he would return for a revamp of the Zorro films.



"Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?" Antonio responded. "If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch."



In the film The Mask of Zorro, Anthony Hopkins played an aged Don Diego de la Vega and Antonio portrayed Alejandro Murrieta, a misfit outlaw being trained to become the next Zorro.



Antonio explained he would opt to play an aged mentor, with Tom Holland as a character being trained as the next Zorro.



"I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun," Antonio said of Tom's acting style. "He's got this spark, too. Why not?"