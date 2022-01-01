Dwayne Johnson returns to store he used to steal candy bars from as a teenager

Dwayne Johnson has returned to the convenience store he used to steal candy bars from as a teenager.

The Black Adam star took to Instagram on Sunday to document him walking into a 7-Eleven outlet in Hawaii and buying up every single Snickers bar on display.

In the accompanying caption, Dwayne explained that he was desperate to exorcise the "chocolate demon" that had been "gnawing" at him for decades.

"We were evicted from Hawaii in '87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym (sic)," he recalled. "The Snickers was my pre-daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11... I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."

The purchase cost Dwayne $298 (£250).

And the wrestler-turned-actor could not have been more excited to finally redeem himself.

"As a bonus, it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the s**t I used to steal from here. We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation - and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces," the 50-year-old added.