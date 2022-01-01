Tish Cyrus debuts romance with Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus has seemingly confirmed she is dating Dominic Purcell.

The manager/producer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of her cosying up to the Prison Break actor at her daughter Miley Cyrus's recent 30th birthday party.

Tish tagged photographer Vijat M in the post and wrote, "Thanks for the cute photo."

She also added a heart emoji.

Neither Tish nor Dominic, 52, has commented further.

Previously, the 55-year-old was married to Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until their separation in September 2020.

The former couple also shares son Braison, 28, and 22-year-old daughter Noah, with Billy adopting Tish's two children from a previous relationship.

The news comes after the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker confirmed he was engaged to singer Firerose earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Dominic was married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until 2008, with the pair sharing four children.