Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at the age of 66.

The performer, known for appearances in films such as Die Hard and Top Gun, recently passed away. No further details regarding his death were made available.

In a statement, Dean Nancy J. Uscher of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas paid tribute to Gilyard, who served as a film and theatre professor at the institution.

"It is with profound sadness that I share this news. His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments," she commented. "He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television. His generosity of spirit was boundless - he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible."

Born in Washington, Gilyard moved to Los Angeles in 1979 to pursue a career in acting. He landed guest appearances on TV shows such as Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, and played Officer Benjamin Webster in the final season of CHiPs.

However, Gilyard is perhaps best known for his performances as Marcus 'Sundown' Williams in 1986's Top Gun and as criminal computer expert Theo in 1988's Die Hard.

He also portrayed Conrad McMasters on Matlock and Jimmy Trivette on Walker, Texas Ranger.