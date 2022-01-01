Will Smith unpacks Oscars slap in first TV appearance since shocking moment

Will Smith unpacked his Oscars slap during his first TV appearance in seven months.

During the ceremony 2022 Academy Awards in March, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

After steering clear of the spotlight for some time, Smith made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Monday to promote his new historical drama Emancipation - though the conversation focused on the shocking moment.

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There's many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just - I lost it, you know?" he said. "I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behaviour at all... It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That is not who I want to be."

Smith then went on to share a story about how the outburst affected his wider family.

"I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time," the 54-year-old continued. "My nephew is nine. He is the sweetest little boy. We came home. He had stayed up late to see his uncle Will and we are sitting in my kitchen and he is on my lap and he is holding the Oscar and he is just like, 'Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?' Damn it. Why are you trying to Oprah me?"

Smith apologised to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram.

He also resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith discussed Emancipation, and how he decided to play a slave named Peter who escapes from a Louisiana plantation after nearly being whipped to death.

"American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history... It is hard to understand the level of human cruelty. My daughter (Willow Smith) asked me, 'Daddy, do we really need another slave movie?' I said, 'Baby, I promise you, I wouldn't make a slave movie. This is a freedom movie,'" he added.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation will open in select cinemas on 2 December before streaming via Apple TV+ a week later.