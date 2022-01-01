Prince Harry convinced Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to interview more men on podcast

Prince Harry convinced Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to interview more men on her podcast.

During the introduction for the latest episode of Archetypes, the royal revealed that her husband Harry advised her to "broaden the conversation" about gender.

Over the course of the series, Meghan has spoken to a variety of influential women, including the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, and Jameela Jamil.

"Until now, outside of a quick pop-in from my husband in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women's voices - and that's by design," she said. "It's important to us that women have space to share their authentic, complicated, complex and dynamic experiences... But through that process it also occurred to me, and truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband, that if you really want to shift how we think about gender... that we had to broaden the conversation and we have to actively include men in that conversation and certainly in that effort.

"I thought for this final episode, wouldn't it be interesting to sit with some men, hear their thoughts, and see what they think of Archetypes."

Accordingly, for the latest instalment, Meghan spoke to Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow.

To conclude the episode, the mother-of-two noted that she has learned a lot about herself while making the series.

"I feel seen, I had never considered that in using my voice, that I would feel seen, but I do," she added.