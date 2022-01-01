Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech at 2022 Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler gave a hilarious speech at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday night.

The Happy Gilmore actor took to the stage during the ceremony held at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to receive the Performer Tribute prize from his Uncut Gems directors Benny and Josh Safdie.

To begin, Adam claimed that his daughters Sunny, 14, and Sadie, 16, wrote the speech for him after they learned that he hadn't prepared any comments.

"Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly-educated hipsters, and various other plus-ones of The Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime, G.O.A.T. achievement Tribute Award," he said in a southern-inspired accent. "It means a lot to him seeing that most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say 'Father of the Year', which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square."

Adam went on to poke fun at the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller.

"The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls The Screaming Room, which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only The Sandman makes people laugh. F**k every other comedian,'" the 56-year-old joked.

Adam shares Sunny and Sadie with his wife Jackie Sandler.