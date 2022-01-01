Meghan, Duchess of Sussex rules out making reality TV show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has no plans to make a reality TV show.

During a conversation with producer Andy Cohen for her Archetypes podcast, the producer brought up the rumour that the royal was lined up to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she moved to the U.S. with her husband Prince Harry in 2020.

Meghan went on to insist that she wasn't aware of the speculation and has no desire to appear on such a programme.

"There will be no reality show," the 41-year-old asserted. "I think it's so funny. I never heard that (rumour). I never heard about the Beverly Hills of it all."

However, Meghan did joke that the podcast interview was her "audition for The Real Housewives of Montecito".

"You don't have to audition," he replied, adding: "We'll build the show around you!"

Elsewhere in the chat, Meghan also revealed that she met Andy at an event when she starred in one of the early seasons of TV series Suits, and had once asked her agent to book her a spot on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

"I was such a huge fan and... I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a (Real) Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn't get booked, Andy. So, thanks for being here with me," she said, before noting that she didn't want to "embarrass" him but "thought it was funny".

In response, Andy exclaimed, "Oh my God, if it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live - it is now the biggest blunder in 13 years of the show."