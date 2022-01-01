Jonah Hill legally changes his name to drop second last name Feldstein

Jonah Hill has legally changed his name to drop his second last name Feldstein.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Don’t Look Up star filed for a name change from Jonah Hill Feldstein to Jonah Hill, making his stage name official.



The 38-year-old actor, whose credits include Superbad, Moneyball, and The Wolf of Wall Street, requested the change this week in a Los Angeles court.



Jonah isn’t the only actor to file for a name change that suits their stage name. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, whose last name was Sturtevant, also filed for a legal change to Paul earlier this month.



Aaron’s wife Lauren and their son Ryden Caspian also had requests filed for their last names to be changed to Paul.



According to the publication, Aaron and Lauren described how they were required to name their son at the hospital before changing their minds and naming him Ryden. They also stated they were filing in order to "keep the family name consistent".