Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine

Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine.

The 54-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his beloved 'X-Men' role for the third 'Deadpool' movie but insisted he's always meant it when he told fans he was finished playing the character - though he confessed the idea of returning for Ryan Reynolds' franchise has always been "lurking and brewing" in his subconscious.

He said: "Well, I was 20 minutes into watching 'Deadpool' and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh'...

"I’m a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

But over the summer, Hugh realised he "really wanted" to be a part of the 'Deadpool' saga and his role came together quickly once he'd called Ryan to reveal he was finally giving in to his begging, much to his friend's surprise.

He told Deadline: "I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show ['The Music Man' on Broadway], my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it.

"As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick.

"And trust me, there’s not a morning I don’t wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He’s constantly asking me about it.

"And I was like, 'Dude, I’m done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, ‘Are you serious?' So yeah."