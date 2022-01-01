Jim Carrey shares cartoon before quitting Twitter

Jim Carrey shared a cartoon on Twitter on Tuesday as a parting gift before he left the platform.

The Bruce Almighty star announced on Tuesday night that he would be leaving the micro-blogging site after sharing his animated short.

"I'm leaving Twitter, but 1st here's a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward," Carrey wrote. "It's based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!"

In the cartoon, which is just over a minute long, the red-headed lighthouse keeper, voiced by the actor, stands naked in the wind and rain outside of his lighthouse and sings a sea shanty about protecting seafarers "until the break of day". It ends with a still image of Carrey's original painting.

Carrey previously worked with director Hayward on the animated movie Horton Hears a Who! in 2008. Before he became a director, Hayward served as an animator on Pixar films such as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo.

A number of celebrities have quit Twitter following tech billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Carrey follows in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes, among others.