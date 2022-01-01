Lala Kent afraid daughter Ocean might 'end up with someone like' Randall Emmett

Lala Kent hopes her 20-month-old daughter Ocean doesn't end up with someone like her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Speaking to her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast, the reality star expressed concern that her baby daughter Ocean might date someone like the film producer.

"I think my biggest fears are future based - just with everything that has gone on," she said, according to Page Six. "What I'm going to say to Ocean when she has questions, like, if I've shared anything that she may look at me and be like, 'Why did you share that?'"

The television personality explained, "I never want my child to end up with someone like who I was with... And then I also feel like I have a duty to other women. I just hope that when she gets older, she looks at me and feels inspired and isn't embarrassed."

Lala and Randall welcomed Ocean in March 2021, but seven months later, Lala called off their engagement and claimed he had cheated on her many times.

On the podcast, Lala said she hasn't seen Randall "since I left", and asserted that the two speak "strictly" about their daughter using an app that ensures "everything is documented properly".

"My situation would be different if I was dealing with someone who was a good person and I just, like, got cheated on," she stated. "Because - we'll put it kindly - that person and I are not in alignment morally, I feel like it's best for myself and just what I need to do in business to not be associated with him."