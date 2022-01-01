Vin Diesel pays tribute to his late friend and co-star Paul Walker

Vin Diesel took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend Paul Walker ahead the anniversary of his death on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the night before Walker's ninth death anniversary, the Fast and Furious star shared a photograph of the duo on Instagram, captioning it, "Nine years... love you and miss you".

Walker was killed in a car accident on 30 November 2013. He was 40.

Because he was in the middle of filming Furious 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the rest of the shoot before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.

Cody spoke to TMZ last year and praised Diesel for continuing to honour his late brother.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," explained Cody, who appeared briefly in Furious 7 while assisting the franchise in writing off Walker's character Brian O'Conner.

"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," Cody continued. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."