Antonio Banders will have 'cameo' role in Indiana Jones 5

Antonio Banderas will only have a "little" role in 'Indiana Jones 5'.

The 62-year-old actor has been cast in an undisclosed part in the upcoming action-adventure but has confirmed that he will have a minor part in the movie as a friend of Harrison Ford's protagonist.

In an interview with Collider, Antonio said: "My character is very little; it's almost a cameo... He's just a friend of Indiana's character, and he's looking for him because he needs something from his friend.

"But he just takes up very little time of the movie, but very happy to be part of a saga that is of the history of motion pictures, obviously."

Antonio was able to spend some time with Harrison during the making of the film and was full of praise for the legendary actor.

The 'Spy Kids' actor said: "Just the fact that I step on the set, for me, was important. And I got to tell you: I had a great time with Harrison. He's a gentleman on the set and outside of the set. I share some dinners with him and some time, and what a gentleman."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ford is set to be de-aged in 'Indiana Jones 5', which is set in 1969.

The 80-year-old star is reprising his role as the archaeologist for the final time in the upcoming movie and will be de-aged using visual effects to appear as he did in the original trilogy.

The technology is only used during the movie's opening scene, which takes place in a castle in 1944 and pits Indy against a group of Nazis.

Kathleen Kennedy, who is producing the movie for Lucasfilm, hopes that the technology isn't the main focus for fans.

She said: "My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago.'"