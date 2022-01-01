Jennifer Lopez wants to make Gigli sequel

Jennifer Lopez is open to making a sequel to her film Gigli.

While the 2003 rom-com crime feature attracted a huge amount of interest due to the superstar entertainer dating her co-star Ben Affleck at the time, Gigli garnered negative reviews from critics and flopped at the box office.

But despite the poor reaction to the movie, during an interview for Vogue's 73 Questions series published on Wednesday, Jennifer shared that Gigli was the project she'd "most like" to make a follow-up to.

In response, the interviewer sarcastically commented, "Critically acclaimed".

Jennifer brushed off the response and let out a big laugh.

The On the Floor hitmaker and the Argo director ended their relationship in early 2004.

However, the pair rekindled the romance in April 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

Elsewhere in the Vogue chat, Jennifer shared that Ben is the person who makes her laugh the most between takes and that she connects with Selena Quintanilla Pérez the most out of all the people she has played on screen.

"I think there's a little bit of me in all of the characters I play, but I would have to say Selena," she continued, referring to her 1997 film.

In addition, Jennifer revealed that she would like to appear on Broadway one day, regrets turning down the lead role in 2002 movie Unfaithful, and considers 2006's El Cantante to be her most "underrated" film.