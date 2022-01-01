Prince William condemns 'unacceptable' comments made by royal aide

Prince William has condemned a royal aide for making "unacceptable" comments to a charity leader.

On Wednesday, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space took to Twitter to note that she had "mixed feelings" about a recent visit to Buckingham Palace.

Fulani alleged Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked her where in Africa she was from, despite her explaining that she was born in the U.K.

After the claim went viral online, Hussey resigned from royal duties and apologised to Fulani.

And in response to the news, a representative for William issued a statement regarding his godmother.

"I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience at Buckingham Palace last night," he stated. "Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson insisted they were taking the incident "extremely seriously".

"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," they said. "In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales are currently in Boston, Massachusetts. They are set to attend The Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday.

Hussey, 83, joined the royal household in 1960 and served as an aide to Queen Elizabeth II until the monarch's death in September.