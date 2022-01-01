Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon granted control over late mother's estate

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon has been granted control over his late mother’s estate.

After a legal battle with the 13 Minutes star’s ex James Tupper, Anne Heche’s 20-year-old son Homer was given control over his late mother’s estate on Wednesday.

Anne died aged 53 in August this year after a car crash, prompting a legal dispute between her son Homer and her ex James over her belongings and guardianship of Homer’s 13-year-old half-brother Atlas Tupper.

“We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us,” Homer’s lawyer revealed in a statement to Hollywood Life on the Wednesday court decision. “With Mr Tupper’s allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication.”

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge named Homer the permanent “general” administrator over Anne’s estate on Wednesday, after being previously named Atlas’s legal guardian. Homer is the son of Anne and her ex Coleman Laffoon, while Atlas is the son of Anne and James.

James previously objected to Homer’s petitions for Anne’s estate, claiming that $200,000 (£165,500) worth of jewellery had “gone missing” and fighting to have an “independent” administrator appointed instead of the actress’s son. His objections were dismissed in Wednesday’s hearing.