Amanda Seyfried 'would kill' to return to Mean Girls role on Broadway

Amanda Seyfried expressed her desire to return to her Mean Girls role on Broadway.

While speaking to her Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan for an Interview magazine article published on Wednesday, Amanda Seyfried questioned Lindsay about whether the original cast would ever reunite for a follow-up to the 2004 comedy.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” Amanda admitted, referencing the Mean Girls musical based on the original movie. “Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?”

After the 2004 release of the film Mean Girls, a stage musical adaptation of the film began development in 2013. The musical Mean Girls ran from 2017 to 2020.

In 2011, a Mean Girls 2 television movie was produced for ABC Family. Though it was billed as a sequel to the original Mean Girls, Mean Girls 2 did not make reference to the events of the original.

“I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Lindsay responded to Amanda. “We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

Following the original movie, sequel, and stage musical adaptation of Mean Girls, Deadline confirmed a movie adaptation of the Mean Girls stage musical was in the works in 2021.

Amanda said of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”