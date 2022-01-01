Teresa Giudice called 'rudest person' after telling radio host to 'be a little more namaste'

Teresa Giudice was called the “rudest person” radio host Billy Costa had “ever interviewed”.

After a Monday interview on the Billy & Lisa in the Morning show, Costa and co-radio host Lisa Donovan reflected on their interviewee, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, as the “rudest person” they had “ever interviewed”.

During the interview which aired to a live audience, Billy asked Teresa about her 2016 book Turning the Tables, in which the television personality detailed the 11 months she spent in federal prison for financial crimes.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author,” Teresa responded, via Hollywood Life.

After Billy changed the subject to one of Teresa’s upcoming events, she replied, “(We’re going to) have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that.”

Lisa defended her co-host by explaining Teresa’s publicist sent the pair a bio prior to the interview containing Teresa’s book, which is why they asked about it.

“I have a podcast called Namaste B*****s. You should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste,” Teresa shot back.

Following the interview, Costa and his co-hosts were quick to express their surprise at Teresa's fiery reaction to a seemingly innocuous question.

Justin Aguirre, one of the show's other hosts, then explained to viewers they were never told not to talk about her time in prison, but they did avoid other questions that were forbidden to ask.