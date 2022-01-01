Rebel Wilson responds to fatphobia accusations over lack of plus sizes in new clothing line

Rebel Wilson has responded to accusations of fatphobia over her new clothing line.

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, the Cats star addressed fan concerns about fatphobia surrounding her new clothing line.

Rebel and her partner Ramona Agruma launched R&R Club in November, offering pricey hoodies and sweatpants in sizes XS to XL.

The 42-year-old was a plus-size role model for much of her career before embarking on a health-focused year in 2020 and losing approximately 80 pounds (36kg).

Fans slammed Rebel on social media for failing to include inclusive sizing options in her latest loungewear collection.

“We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizing,” the actress wrote in her defence over a photo of herself in an outfit by the brand.

She went on to ask followers which colours and sizes they’d like to see next - noting that the collection, titled R&R Club, was almost sold out.

Before she defended her brand on social media Rebel was confronted with critical clips posted by influencers. Destiny Ann, a TikTok creator, pointed out the "irony" of Rebel releasing a brand that only goes up to an XL, calling the limited sizing "so disheartening".