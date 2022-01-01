Whoopi Goldberg reveals script for Sister Act 3 is ready

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed the script for Sister Act 3 recently "came in".

Goldberg provided an update on the progress of the new nun-centric adventure during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

"The script came in yesterday. I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don't get in its way, it could actually be pretty good," the 67-year-old actress said.

Goldberg also asked Fallon if he'd be interested in playing a cameo in the film.

"Yes, are you kidding me? To be in Sister Act 3?" Fallon responded. "Of course, I would do that. I would do anything for you!"

After years of speculation, Sister Act 3 was officially announced in December 2020, with Goldberg set to return as Deloris Van Cartier. She will also serve as a producer alongside Tyler Perry for the movie, which will be released on Disney+.

Perry discussed the project during an appearance on The View earlier this year.

"I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to," Perry explained in September. "So we've got a good script. We're off to a great start. We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."

Goldberg originally portrayed Deloris in 1992's Sister Act and 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. She was originally supposed to play Deloris onstage for the first time in London in 2020 but she departed the musical following a series of pandemic-related delays.