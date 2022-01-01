Frank Sinatra stage musical in the works

Frank Sinatra is getting a stage musical made in his honour.



It was announced on Wednesday that a new stage musical based on the life of the late New York, New York singer is in the works, with a book by Diana playwright Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by Kathleen Marshall.



Titled Sinatra The Musical, the production will follow the crooner's music career from New Year's Eve 1942 and cover his affair with Ava Gardner and his staging of the "greatest comeback in showbusiness history", according to the show's official synopsis.



Universal Music Group Theatrical is producing the musical in association with Sinatra's daughter Tina and Frank Sinatra Enterprises.



"I'm excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father's renowned music and his enduring legacy," Tina said in a statement to Deadline.



Michele Anthony, EVP of Universal Music Group, added, "Frank Sinatra is one of the greatest icons of the 20th century. We're thrilled to work with Tina to produce this show that will be a continued evolution of Frank Sinatra's boundless cultural influence."



No information on casting or the musical's production schedule has yet been released.



The legendary singer passed away in 1998 at the age of 82.