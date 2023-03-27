Judge declares mistrial in Danny Masterson rape case

A judge has declared a mistrial in the rape case against Danny Masterson.

In June 2020, the That '70s Show actor was charged with three counts of forcibly raping three women, with the incidents allegedly taking place between 2001 and 2003. Masterson has denied all claims.

Following a month-long trial, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo announced on Wednesday that the jury remained deadlocked following several days of deliberations and declared a mistrial.

A retrial is slated to begin on 27 March 2023.

Masterson remains free on $3.3 million (£2.7 million) bail. He has not yet commented on the mistrial.

However, defence lawyer Philip Cohen said he was "thankful" to the jurors for the "incredible care and commitment" they showed in the case.

"This trial was about nothing other than the credibility of the three accusers and that credibility could only be determined by comparing, contrasting and focusing on the ever-evolving statements given by the women," he commented, according to Deadline. "The vote count says it all and it is a true testament to our justice system that the jurors were able to see through all the inflammatory noise and focus solely on what was truly important."

Masterson was dropped from comedy series The Ranch in 2017 after the allegations emerged.

The 46-year-old has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011.