Ray Liotta features in crazy new film Cocaine Bear

Ray Liotta will be seen in one of his final film roles in the horror comedy 'Cocaine Bear'.

The 'Goodfellas' actor, who died at the age of 67 in May, features in Elizabeth Banks's film that is inspired by the true story of a 175-pound American black bear that died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985.

The bear was found three months after his death, lying beside an empty bag and 40 opened plastic containers of the substance.

In the film adaptation, a group of locals, tourists and criminals team up in their quest for survival in a small Kentucky town as the drugged-up bear goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting the cocaine.

The real bear is currently on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington.

Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also feature in the movie's cast and it is set to be released in February 2023.

Ray passed away in his sleep earlier this year while in the Dominican Republic while shooting the film 'Dangerous Waters'.

The 'Field of Dreams' actor's fiancée Jacy Nittolo paid a glowing tribute to the star following his passing.

Jacy - who got engaged to the movie star in December 2020 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.

"The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement. (sic)"