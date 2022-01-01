Prince Harry reflects on 'protecting' his family in trailer for docuseries

Prince Harry has opened up about his desire to "protect" his family in the trailer for his upcoming docuseries.



After months of speculation about the Liz Garbus-directed project, Netflix released a first-look teaser of the programme, titled Harry & Meghan, on Thursday.



Though exact details remain under wraps, the footage indicates Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will discuss their relationship and shock decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family and move to California in early 2020.



At one point, Liz asks Harry, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" to which he responds, "No one knows what's happening behind closed doors."



And after a montage of romantic black-and-white photos of the couple is shown, the 38-year-old continued, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."



In addition, Meghan, 41, asked, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"



Harry and the former Suits actress are parents to Archie, three, and 17-month-old Lilibet.



The six-part series is set to be released in December, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.



"The series includes interviews with family and friends who've never spoken publicly about the couple's relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large," a summary reads.