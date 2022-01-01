Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twin boys

Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys.

The former Downton Abbey actress revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she and her husband Ziggy Heath became parents on 5 November, also known as Bonfire Night or Guy Fawkes Night in the U.K.

"5.11.22... Our boys!" she wrote alongside a selfie of the babies snuggling up to her chest, before adding, "Remember Remember" as a nod to the nursery rhyme which begins, "Remember, remember the Fifth of November."

Jessica did not share the names of her boys.

The Harlots star revealed she was pregnant in September when she hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Jessica has been open about her fertility journey and told her fans earlier this year that she has undergone multiple rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the hopes of having her first child.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, Jessica shared that she struggled to find work while pregnant.

"I hoped to work more this side of having babies," she said. "But you can’t. It is very hard to insure pregnant women on set, and since Covid, it’s become even harder because you are considered even higher risk."

Jessica met actor Ziggy on the set of Harlots and they got married in September 2020.