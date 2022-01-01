Robert De Niro set to star in Netflix political thriller Zero Day

Robert De Niro is set to headline Netflix's upcoming limited series Zero Day.

According to editors at Variety, the legendary actor is to play a former U.S. president in the political thriller.

No further plot details are currently available.

Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman are to produce.

Oppenheim previously penned the script for Natalie Portman's biopic Jackie, as well as co-wrote The Maze Runner and The Divergent Series: Allegiant.

Long-time Netflix collaborator Newman's credits include Narcos and the recent Ryan Murphy series The Watcher.

While nothing has been finalised, if De Niro does sign on, it will be his first time as a TV regular in a career that has earned him two Oscars and multiple Emmy nominations.

But it will not be the 79-year-old’s only partnership with Netflix.

In 2019, he co-starred with Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman for the streaming service.