Oliver Stone calls Saudi Arabia 'misunderstood'

Oliver Stone spoke out in support of Saudi Arabia.



At the Thursday opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the World Trade Center director defended the country from criticism.



Oliver attended the film festival as president of the international jury.



During a speech obtained by Deadline, the Oscar-winning director called Saudi Arabia “misunderstood in the present world”.



He explained, “You see the changes that are coming here, the reforms. I think people who judge too harshly should come and visit this place and see for themselves.



This year marks the second Red Sea International Film Festival, running in the port city of Jeddah from 1 December to 10 December. The festival celebrates the five-year anniversary of Saudi Arabia lifting its 35-year ban on cinema.