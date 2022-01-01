Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Baywatch actress and Jonas Brothers singer celebrated four years of marriage on Thursday by posting tributes to each other on Instagram.

Captioning two photos from their 2018 wedding, Nick wrote, "And just like that it's been 4 years... happy anniversary my love."

The photos depicted the couple's two ceremonies in India - one Christian service and one Hindu ceremony.

Priyanka posted a photo of the pair dancing, with the caption, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January. The baby spent over 100 days in the intensive care unit before coming home after she was born prematurely.