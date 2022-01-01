Rachel Bilson granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Rachel Bilson has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, The O.C. star requested a restraining order against a Georgia man who allegedly believes she is his future wife.



In the documents, Bilson alleged that the man has sent her harassing messages and made multiple unwanted attempts to contact her, including driving from his Georgia home to Los Angeles to confront the actress.



Filing the request in a Los Angeles court, Bilson's legal team said the man "has shown up on multiple occasions to her home where she and her daughter reside. He has also researched and found the listed parties' phone numbers and called multiple times attempting to reach (Bilson), where he refers to her as his 'future wife'."



She added in the documents, "There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home."



She clarified that the man has no reason to contact her besides delusion.



"He refers to me as 'baby' and calls me his 'future wife' and indicates that he believes I am pregnant with his child. I have never met him and have absolutely no intention of doing so," she wrote.



A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the man, ordering him to stay 100 yards (91 metres) away from Bilson, her ex Hayden Christensen and their eight-year-old daughter Briar Rose.