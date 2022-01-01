Greta Gerwig pregnant with second child

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are expecting their second child together.

The Lady Bird director revealed her pregnancy news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"I am with child," she announced.

The actress, screenwriter and filmmaker explained that she debuted her baby bump at an event for her and Noah's latest movie White Noise last month but nobody noticed.

"I went to an event recently and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested to know that I was going to have another child, and nobody cared," she recalled. "It didn't get reported on, which turns out nobody's paying attention to you."

The 39-year-old was also asked what their three-year-old son Harold thinks about getting a younger sibling.

"It's hard to know what a three-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him," she replied.

Greta and Noah, 53, have been in a relationship since 2011. He also has a 12-year-old son named Rohmer from his marriage to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. They married in 2005 and divorced in 2010.

Greta is currently editing her highly-anticipated Barbie movie, which will be released in July 2023.