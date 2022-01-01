Joe Jonas was nervous to act again in war epic Devotion

Joe Jonas was nervous to get in front of the camera again for his role in Devotion.

In the new film, inspired by the 2015 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, the Jonas Brothers star plays airman Marty Goode during the Korean War.

Opening up about returning to acting during an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Joe confessed that he felt the "pressure" to nail his scenes.

"There were nerves that would come into play here and there, but it's good to feel something like that again," he said. "It's been a while since I was putting myself in rooms where you're like, 'Oh, O.K., I've got to show up, I've got to show my worth in this, and the pressure is on now,' and how do you bottle that up and utilise it and use it to your advantage, instead of letting it just eat you and take over."

Previously, Joe voiced a character in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and played Shane Gray in the Disney TV film Camp Rock.

And the 33-year-old didn't just appear in Devotion, he also co-wrote and performs the song Not Alone for the soundtrack.

"It really came down to the fact that the one thing (the characters) have is that they're there for each other, regardless if they are there for them physically," he explained of the inspiration for the tune.

Devotion, also starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, and Thomas Sadoski, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.