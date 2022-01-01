Keke Palmer reveals pregnancy during Saturday Night Live monologue

Keke Palmer is expecting her first child.

The singer/actress shared the exciting news during her monologue for Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!" she told the audience, before ripping off her jacket and showcasing her growing baby bump.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the Internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" the 29-year-old continued. "But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Daulton confirmed they were dating last year.

And after the Nope star made the announcement, Darius posted a sweet tribute to his partner via his Instagram Stories.

Alongside a happy snap of Keke, he added the word "2023" and a love heart emoji.

The TV personality made her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, with SZA serving as the musical guest.